Приглашаем на работу
По вопросам трудоустройства обращайтесь по телефонам:
+7 (495) 993-46-46 добавочный 1670, +7 (906) 702-40-21
Вакансии компании (75)
Название
Заработная плата
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 50 000 руб.
Пушкино
Автослесарь по ремонту автомобилей, тракторов
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 70 000 руб.
Софрино
Автослесарь по ремонту грузового транспорта
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 70 000 руб.
Ивантеевка
Автослесарь по ремонту легковых автомобилей
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 60 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 45 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 52 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 50 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 53 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 45 000 руб.
Софрино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 30 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Софрино
Инженер-химик по работе с тех. документацией /менеджер по качеству в аккредитованную лабораторию
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 52 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 30 000 руб.
Королев
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 45 000 руб.
Пушкино
Машинист лесозаготовительной машины Харвестер, Форвардер
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 80 000 руб.
Камешково
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 60 000 руб.
Пушкино
Менеджер по закупкам (в отдел снабжения)
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
Менеджер по продажам (без поиска).
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
45 000 – 50 000 руб.
Пушкино
Оператор на ленточную пилораму (в деревообрабатывающий цех)
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Ивантеевка
22 сентября 2020, 12:39
от 50 000 руб.
Пушкино
Оператор технологических установок
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
55 000 – 60 000 руб.
Пушкино
Оператор технологических установок цех фильтров
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Софрино
Оператор технологических установок цех канистр
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Софрино
Оператор холодильного оборудования
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 50 000 руб.
Пушкино
Оператор- наладчик линии производства древесных шашек
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 45 000 руб.
Ивантеевка
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 48 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 33 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 35 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Королев
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 35 000 руб.
Ивантеевка
Региональный менеджер по продажам
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 50 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Софрино
Слесарь по ремонту спецтехники (автопогрузчиков и тракторов)с обучением.
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 50 000 руб.
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 44 000 руб.
Софрино
Слесарь-ремонтник насосного оборудования
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 40 000 руб.
Софрино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 45 000 руб.
Софрино
Специалист отдела сертификации и стандартизации
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
Специалист по охране труда и пожарной безопасности
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
Технолог на участок автофильтров
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Софрино
Технолог по смазочным материалам
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
Технолог по сырью (не пищевое производство)
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
договорная
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
55 000 – 66 000 руб.
|
Пушкино
22 сентября 2020, 09:37
от 66 000 руб.
Софрино