По вопросам трудоустройства обращайтесь по телефонам:
+7 (495) 993-46-46 добавочный 1670, +7 (906) 702-40-21


Вакансии компании (75)


Название


Заработная плата

Автомаляр

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 50 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Автослесарь по ремонту автомобилей, тракторов

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 70 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Автослесарь по ремонту грузового транспорта

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 70 000 руб.

Ивантеевка

Московская область

Автослесарь по ремонту легковых автомобилей

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 60 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Арматурщик (автосервис)

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 45 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Бетонщик, арматурщик

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 52 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Водители категорий С, Д, Е

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 50 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Водитель погрузчика

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 53 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Грузчик

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 45 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Дворник

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 30 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Жестянщик по вентиляции

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Инженер ПТО

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Софрино

Московская область

Инженер-химик по работе с тех. документацией /менеджер по качеству в аккредитованную лабораторию

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Каменщик

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 52 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Кассир

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 30 000 руб.

Королев

Московская область

Кладовщик

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Контролер склада

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 45 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Машинист лесозаготовительной машины Харвестер, Форвардер

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 80 000 руб.

Камешково

Владимирская область

Машинист экскаватора

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 60 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Менеджер по закупкам (в отдел снабжения)

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Менеджер по продажам (без поиска).

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Мойщик автомобилей

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Наладчик станков ТПА

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

45 000 – 50 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Оператор на ленточную пилораму (в деревообрабатывающий цех)

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Ивантеевка

Московская область

Оператор разливочной линии

22 сентября 2020, 12:39

от 50 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Оператор технологических установок

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

55 000 – 60 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Оператор технологических установок цех фильтров

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Оператор технологических установок цех канистр

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Оператор холодильного оборудования

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 50 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Оператор- наладчик линии производства древесных шашек

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 45 000 руб.

Ивантеевка

Московская область

Отделочники - гипсокартонщики

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 48 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Подсобный рабочий

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 33 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Помощник печатника

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 35 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Продавец (в автомагазин)

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Королев

Московская область

Продавец автозапчастей

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Рабочие на пилораму

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 35 000 руб.

Ивантеевка

Московская область

Региональный менеджер по продажам

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Сборщик поддонов

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 50 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Слесарь ОГМ

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Слесарь металлоконструкций

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Слесарь по ремонту спецтехники (автопогрузчиков и тракторов)с обучением.

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 50 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Слесарь-ремонтник

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 44 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Слесарь-ремонтник насосного оборудования

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 40 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Сливщик-разливщик

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 45 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область

Специалист отдела сертификации и стандартизации

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Специалист по охране труда и пожарной безопасности

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Технолог на участок автофильтров

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Софрино

Московская область

Технолог по смазочным материалам

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Технолог по сырью (не пищевое производство)

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

договорная

Пушкино

Московская область

Электрогазосварщик

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

55 000 – 66 000 руб.

Пушкино

Московская область

Электрогазосварщик (аргонщик)

22 сентября 2020, 09:37

от 66 000 руб.

Софрино

Московская область